Elegance at The French Manor

Known as one of the most romantic places to stay in The Poconos, The French Manor is a luxury bed and breakfast nestled into the mountainside. Bringing you beautiful guest rooms and suites for your getaway, once you arrive you will never want to leave.

Offering Wine Lover’s Weekends enthusiasts can learn about different wines, their tastes and meet those who share their interests. Guests will receive a welcome fruit and cheese plate, complimentary cocktail and flowers upon arrival and turn-down service with delicious Godiva Chocolates each evening. Gourmet country breakfast is served each morning in the dining room or you have your choice of arranging breakfast in bed. A voucher for candlelight dinner for two is included where you will enjoy your meal in the atmosphere of live piano music playing in a cozy fireplace lit dining room with a breathtaking view of the gorgeous regional landscape. On Saturday afternoon there will be a wine tasting and presentation with Sommelier Chris Jordan, accompanied by the Chef’s fruit and cheese board. You will then take home a featured bottle of wine.

Visit thefrenchmanor.com to see which of their unique rooms appeals to you. Choose from luxury spa suites to more traditionally decorated rooms with all of the amenities included. Complete with an indoor salt water pool and hot tub, massages, facials and more you can plan to unwind and relax at Le Spa Foret. Wine Lover’s Weekend is the perfect experience to share with your special someone.

50 Huntingdon Dr., South Sterling, PA 18445

(570) 676-3244

www.thefrenchmanor.com