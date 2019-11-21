Festival Gifting Finds

by ·

On Saturday, November 30th from 10am-5pm the 2019 Holiday Fine Arts & Crafts Festival will be held at the convention center at Kalahari Resort. (This show was formerly held at Skytop Lodge) Currently in its fifteenth year, this fine arts and artisans show and sale will bring beautiful, quality items unlike any other. Admission is free and the event is a great opportunity to shop, chat with various artists and browse through their unique work.

There will be fine arts, pottery, glasswork, woodwork, jewelry and so much more both displayed as well as for sale. These items make superb holiday gifts for those on your list. One special part of the event is the support of young artists from the members of Pocono Homeschoolers Association with a special presentation from emerging artist, Alicia Ford. With so many absolutely stunning pieces available year after year, this festival is not to be missed!

at KALAHARI RESORT CONVENTION CENTER

250 Kalahari Blvd., Pocono Manor

for more info, see Poconomac.com