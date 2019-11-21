Great Local Deals

by ·

Saturday November 30th is such an important day in the heart of communities everywhere. Here in the Pocono Mountains, we have several shops offering a variety of specials to their patrons on Small Business Saturday. This is a chance to give smaller Mom and Pop shops much needed patronage to sustain their businesses.

House of Candles at 3371 Route 715 in Henryville, has been offering some of the most beautiful hand carved candles since the 1960s. The Christmas themed candles are stunning and the unique sports themed ones make perfect gifts this holiday season. Check out their $5 OFF $50 + free gift offer!

Holley Ross Pottery at 167 PA-191, LaAnna, has an extensive inventory of some of the finer names such as Fenton, Fiesta Ware, Pilgrim Glass and Polish Pottery just to name a few. Current specials are up to 70% off some of these beautiful pieces. This is a place you must visit for all of your home décor needs.

Bendixens Giftware & Boutique at 2414 Route 940, Pocono Summit, is offering some great savings as well. Customers will receive 10% off storewide (11/29/19 thru 12/2/19), a free gift with every $50 purchase and $2.00 Bendixen’s Bucks for every $20.00 spent*. They have a large selection of ladies’ apparel and accessories, items for your home and even calendars and stationery.

The Shoppes at American Candle at 3414 PA-611, Bartonsville, have everything you can think of to spoil yourself with some charming goodies. Ask to see their made in house Holiday Jar Candles in Bayberry, Candy Cane and Hollyberry scents. They will be giving 10% off your entire purchase and offer gift baskets and gift certificates as well, great gifts!

Carroll & Carroll Booksellers at 740 Main Street, Stroudsburg, is a neat shop for those who love all things books. Complete with a sweet little orange tabby cat to greet you upon arrival, you will have a ball browsing shelves upon shelves of books waiting to be read.

Lastly for those who love to craft, American Ribbon Outlet and Craft Store at 925 Ann Street, Stroudsburg, is the perfect place to visit. They carry a huge selection of craft items and everything you need for your Christmas decoration projects as well.

Make the most of Small Business Saturday by taking advantage of the specials and great merchandise these shops have to offer. One thing is guaranteed, you won’t be disappointed!