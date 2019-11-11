Holiday Shopping is Around the Corner

by ·

Gift giving season is just around the corner. If you haven’t already, it’s time to think about your holiday shopping. There are several wonderful events and shops in The Poconos to help you right along.

On Saturday, November 30th and Sunday, December 1st from 10am-5pm the 2019 Holiday Fine Arts & Crafts Festival will be held at the convention center at Kalahari Resort. (This show was formerly held at Skytop Lodge) Currently in its fifteenth year, this fine arts and artisans show and sale will bring beautiful, quality items unlike any other. Admission is free and the event is a great opportunity to shop, chat with various artists and browse through their work. There will be fine arts, pottery, glasswork, woodwork, jewelry and so much more both displayed as well as for sale. One special part of the event is the support of young artists from the members of Pocono Homeschoolers Association with a special presentation from emerging artist, Alicia Ford.

Open weekends now, then daily from November 29th through December 24th plan to visit The Briar Patch at Thornhurst Nursery. Their Christmas Gift Shop is filled to the brim with items to put you in the holiday spirit. From Santas, snowmen and ornaments to holiday prints, primitive art, winterberry wreaths, pillows and throws, they have everything you need to transform your home into a winter wonderland. Continue your shopping with their soy candles, balsam pillows, cuddly stuffed animals and delectable section where you can get butters, jams, assorted bread mixes and more. Locals can visit their Christmas Tree Farm (you can visit at any time to tag your choice) and find the perfect tree for your family room. Don’t forget to choose a wreath for your front door! Visit www.briarpatchthornhurst.com for more details.

Open Tuesdays – Saturdays Hutton Metalcrafts, Inc. is a great place to find all kinds of creations, all handmade in the U.S.A. They have holiday ornaments of fine pewter, beautiful wall and post lanterns and some of the finest wall art around. You can find unique gifts such as animal themed items, LED lighted pieces, copper items, hand crafted soaps and oil paintings. Visit them on the web at www.lightbyhutton.com and see the photos of their two log cabin showrooms. This is the place to visit if you need a different present for someone you know.