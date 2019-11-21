Liberty Homes Custom Builders

by ·

Your ideas. Your plans. YOUR lifestyle makes building that second home worthwhile; but why here and now in the Poconos? The Pocono Mountains have long been defined as an ideal location to unwind just a short drive from Philadelphia, New Jersey and New York. A place where families and couples can reconnect. A place of solitude when needed and exhilarating activities when desired. Now this popular place is evolving with exciting development on the horizon sure to make home building worthwhile.

The here and now shout out how building in the Poconos is a sound investment. Whether creating a vacation home to later settle in and retire; or maybe settling down doesn’t sound like the plan with sights set on travel where you’ll need a spot to stop in-between. Given the growth in active family entertainment, it’s easy to find things to do making the area a desirable four season fulltime or vacation destination; even renting to others for income.

“When building a home, set a budget and stick to it,” advises Liberty Homes’ John Holahan.

Suggesting getting things right from the start the builder adds, “Look at design plans, then expand considering what you want or have always wanted and make sure that it fits your lifestyle now and in the future.”

He points out while a wide variety of homes are on the market with amenities you may desire; it’s those little compromises that inspire thoughts of making a home right from the start. Open instead of sectioned space or a study instead of dining room place; each change takes time and money when intent was to relax and enjoy the Poconos.

A newly built home is an investment in your future, not just financially speaking, but in seeking comfort and suiting your needs all with things anew! Holahan admits it’s also important to hear what others think, suggesting a view into LibertyHomesPA.com for a few client testimonials telling the why now and how they achieved success at their own address.

