Ski Season Will Soon Be Here

by ·

Shawnee Mountain is a family friendly ski area located here in the Pocono Mountains.

With twenty-three Slopes and Trails, a Snow Tubing park and two Terrain Parks there is guaranteed fun for all. See shawneemt.com for all of the information you need to plan your ski trip. Currently they are offering the best ticket deal – Maxi Misers. Ranging from $119 – $250 there are three options for skiers to save some money! Buy your tickets online in advance. Whether you are a beginner or a pro, the Shawnee staff is accommodating and ready to help you maximize your experience. Offering super amenities such as on-mountain dining, other area restaurants, area lodging, babysitting and more… plan your trip to Shawnee today!

401 Hollow Rd., East Stroudsburg

shawneemt.com

570 421-7231