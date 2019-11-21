by ·

Starting Gate Action Sports, in Bushkill just minutes from Shawnee Mountain, welcomes the opportunity to dice a bit of advice — before the ice. This action sports one-stop-shop for equipment like skis, snowboards, apparel, and rentals also holds a high reputation for experience.

At the forefront of guidance, Starting Gate offers more than storefront merchandise with Mal Law graciously obliging this opportunity to connect with first timers considering the sport.

“Take it slow,” he suggests.

Before conquering “The ultimate goal of carving turns,” Law adds warmth and comfort on the slopes as a means of avoiding unnecessary distractions.

Explaining “Proper clothing is vital,” he strongly recommends with a smile,

“No blue jeans!”

Listing waterproof essentials like hats, gloves and insulated socks of the utmost importance for endurance, plus helmets for all ages, he closes in his list with a wish to enjoy this magnificent means of experiencing the great outdoors.

Starting Gate Action Sports

Rt. 209, Bushkill

(570) 588-4807

startinggateonline.com