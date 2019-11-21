Tasty Traditions

by ·

Offering your choice of feasts fit for a king you won’t want to miss a grand Thanksgiving Buffet in the Poconos. Kalahari Resorts’ celebration has everything from traditional favorites like Turkey & Candied Yams to all the desserts imaginable. You will want to taste and savor it all! Visit Kalahariresorts.com or call 419-433-5543 for more information. The historic Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort has an equally scrumptious buffet planned in The Worthington Ballroom. Visit shawneeinn.com or email info@shawneeinn.com for more. Skytop Lodge would love for you to make their beautiful Windsor Dining Room a new family tradition. See skytop.com or call 855-345-7759 for all of the details.