Ski Season is Right Around the Corner…

Winter will soon be upon us and so will all of the fun things to do in the great outdoors with the snow and ice on its way. The Pennsylvania Ski Areas Association (PSAA) is ready for the cold weather and inspires and encourages outdoor family fun and exercise.

A long running tradition for families to take advantage of is the 4th& 5th Grade Snowpass Program. The pass entitles a 4th and 5th grader a one-day lift ticket at various participating Poconos ski resorts, which include Big Boulder, Blue Mountain, Jack Frost, Ski Big Bear, Ski Shawnee, just to name a few. The pass is valid from open date to the close of the 2019-2020 season (please consult the individual resort’s website as some blackout dates do apply.) The first-time ski/snowboard packages include beginner lift, lesson and rental, three complimentary one-session child life tickets when accompanied by a paying adult and one half off the adult Learn to Ski/Snowboard package.

Some ask why 4th and 5th grade? The PSAA feels that this is a great age for children to learn a new sport and excel rapidly. Incorporating what they as students learn in geology, science studies and physics to their on-mountain experience is fun and exciting to see first-hand. As skiing is such a traditional part of Pennsylvania history, all folks from Pennsylvania as well as across state lines are encouraged to sign up and take advantage of this wonderful, discounted program. For more information or to purchase your Snowpass visit skipa.com