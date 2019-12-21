Find the Perfect Gift – Last Minute!

by ·

Holley Ross Pottery has some beautiful gifts for the home. Upon entering their showroom, the sight of their glassware and pottery is absolutely stunning. They also carry manufacturer’s items and a variety of their own original gifts made right on the premises. They sell candles, dolls, banks, wall-hangings and gift baskets, all of which are great items to complete your holiday shopping needs. Visit holleyross.com for a sneak peek and call (570) 676-3248 for open hours and details.

How about a really unique gift surprise for someone who loves theatre? One Stop Travel in Tannersville has specials now for Broadway. Plan a once in a lifetime experience for a theatre trip to Manhattan in the new year. Check out travel-onestop.com or call (570) 620-1200 for more information on how to reserve seats.

When visiting with friends and family this season, Pocono Cheesecake Factory is the perfect place to pick up a delicious holiday dessert. There are so many varieties of cheesecake and desserts available, it will be difficult to choose just one! See their website poconocheesecake.com to peruse their flavors, or call (570) 839-6844 and place your order.

If you are looking for some post-Holiday bargains, plan to visit Bendixen’s Giftware & Boutique. With a huge variety of items for the home & garden, calendars, stationery, ladies apparel & accessories available, plus the Simply Noelle boutique, there is truly something for everyone’s individual taste. See bendixens.com or call (570) 839-8795. Look for their pre-inventory storewide 20% off sale running from December 26th thru January 12th.

