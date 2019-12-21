Good Cheer & Entertainment to Be Found

by ·

Have plans for New Year’s Eve? Some fantastic events are taking place in the Poconos. Check out their websites for all the details, and call ahead to confirm reservations.

NEW YEAR’s BUFFET

12/31 5 TO 9 PM at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions kalahariresorts.com

NYE FIREWORKS & TORCHLIGHT PARADE

12/31 8:30 TO 10 PM at Big Boulder jfbb.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY AT THE LODGE

12/31 Doors open 8 PM at Ski Big Bear ski-bigbear.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY

12/31 Starts at 9 PM at Promised Land Inn thepromisedlandinn.com

PLUS… Shawnee Traditions NYE Buffet at Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort, New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball at The Settler’s Inn, New Year’s Eve Snowtubing Party at Blue Mountain Resort, New Year’s Eve @ Thirsty Moose at Split Rock Resort, New Year’s Eve at Cove Haven Resort, New Year’s Eve Bash at Silver Birches Resort, New Year’s Eve Grand Buffet at Stroudsmoor… and so many more fun ways to ring in 2020! Happy New Year to You & Yours!