Hit the Slopes in January

by ·

January is Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month. Many ski resorts in the area are participating in this nationwide effort to get people outside to enjoy winter activities! For the entire month of January, Shawnee Mountain is participating, once again! They offer discount packages for skiing and snowboarding beginners as well as seasoned athletes which include lift tickets, rental equipment and group lessons. See their website at shawneemt.com. Ski Big Bear specializes in teaching children and adults the skills to snowboard and ski, too. They are running their program on Mondays & Thursdays in January, and offer discounted packages. Reservations required. For more information call (570) 226-8585 or visit them online at ski-bigbear.com. Jack Frost and Big Boulder are two ski resorts offering one lift ticket for both mountains! Check out all of their other fun activities like snow tubing, snowboarding and freestyle terrain parks. See jfbb.com for upcoming events, hours and special rates.