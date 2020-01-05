by ·

Kalahari Resorts is more than just an amusement park filled with tourists having action-packed fun. For the adults it offers world class dining options and something to satisfy every taste. From steakhouses to dessert, the foods are delicious and filling. With so many choices, you never have to go back to the same restaurant twice during your stay and locals too are always welcome in for dinner.

Open for dinner, Sortino’s Italian Kitchen and Double Cut are two favorites amongst guests. Sortino’s is old-school Italian meets modern flair. From pizza and pasta to seafood classics, they have everything. It is a casual restaurant with the owners bringing more than sixty years of a Little Italy restaurant from Ohio to the Poconos. Double Cut Charcoal Grill, as the name suggests, brings mouth-watering steaks from a charcoal grill to your plate and seafood and seasonal menu items too. Their menu is also modern but doesn’t disappoint those who prefer a traditional meal.



Open at Noon, B-Lux Grill and Bar is the perfect atmosphere to enjoy a fantastic bite to eat with friends and family. With several menus including Lunch, Dinner, Kids, Dessert and Drink there is something for all. They offer game day specials too. So, enjoy a cold beer while you catch your favorite game on the big screens.



Kalahari offers all kinds of delicious foods for everyone’s tastes. You can check out all of the menus online at kalahariresorts.com and don’t forget to make a reservation at your restaurant choice. At your stay, remember to ask about the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday as many restaurants will be having special holiday menus. Enjoy!

250 Kalahari Blvd., Pocono Manor, PA 18349

GPS: 41.104916, -75.382005

1-877-KALAHARI or 570-580-6000

kalahariresorts.com/pennsylvania/things-to-do/dining/