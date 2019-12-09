Spirit of the Season at Country Junction

by ·

It’s so easy to get into the spirit of the holiday season upon entering Country Junction “The World’s Largest General Store”. You will get a wonderful feeling of nostalgia as you walk through the store so beautifully decorated for Christmas.

As you follow the Yellow Brick Road you will find unusual gifts, specialty foods including candies, jellies, nuts and fudge made right on the premises that you can purchase. Visit the wine cellar for a delicious taste of Sorrenti’s wine and pick up a bottle or two for your holiday table. You will also want to take home some delicious donuts after your mouth-watering experience of seeing them made right in front of you. The bakery has so many other options too that everyone raves about, you will definitely find a sweet treat for all your company visiting.

If you come on weekends, you can see characters which are always fun including Santa, who arrives on Saturday November 23 thru December 22. Your pets are welcome for a photo op too! You can visit all of the characters from The Wizard of Oz, always a favorite to many.

While you have the pets along, visit the new complete Pet Store. You can pick up all you need for your fur babies’ stockings or even surprise the children with a puppy for Christmas! If you get hungry while shopping, visit the Barn Door attached next door. There are some great Italian dishes, pizza and more including the new Ice Cream Parlor and of course the Street Corner Candy Store is a favorite to visit, too. After eating have some fun at the all new arcade, mini bowling alley and bumper cars and don’t forget to stop outside to see the animal inhabitants at the FREE petting farm. This season there is a new addition to Country Junction. The Ashley Furniture Homestore is open for business. Visit the showroom and see the beautiful furniture, gifts and accessories too. Country Junction is open every day, Monday – Saturday 9-6 and Sunday 9-5, located on Route 209 (6565 Interchange Road, Lehighton). Visit their website at CountryJunction.com

