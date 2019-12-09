The Briar Patch Offers Festive Shopping Ways

by ·

Nothing gets you in the spirit of the holiday season more than shopping in the midst of a beautiful festive view! With a focus on being a seasonal destination, The Briar Patch at Thornhurst Nurseries gives you rows and rows of fresh wreaths and Christmas trees to walk through en route to their rustic holiday shop.

For over twenty years, friends and families have been returning year after year to buy gifts and enjoy seeing the sights of the Poconos at The Briar Patch. “Born from our love of the Christmas spirit dedicated to the child in all of us” reads the plaque hanging outside the cabin doorway. What a beautiful welcome notion! When you step inside the shop there is so much to take in. The sights and smells are heavenly. From the delicious scents like pine, cinnamon and vanilla to the grand restored sleigh surrounded by folk art inspired creations, you will never want to leave this glorious place. There are also candles, festive décor and boutique items available to bring the country Christmas spirit home with you. Visit briarpatchthornhurst.com today for directions and more information.

Merry Christmas!

The Briar Patch at Thornhurst Nurseries

Right outside Arrowhead Lake Community

at 278 Pine Grove Road in Thornhurst

www.BriarPatchThornhurst.com

Facebook@The-Briar-Patch-at-Thornhurst-Nurseries