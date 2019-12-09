Winterfest Returns with Three Days of Fun!

by ·

From December 13-15th mark your calendars as you won’t want to miss Hawley Winterfest! The town of Hawley is excited to bring you so many wonderful events.

On Friday, plan to visit Hawley United Methodist Church for Christmas Harp with Erin Hill. The East Shore Gift Shop will have an open house, there will be a Murano Glass Demo at Victorian Times, special Art Sales at Dorflinger Glass Museum and live music at Cocoon Coffee House and Wallenpaupack Brewing Co.

On Saturday, the 19th Annual Cookie Walk is a favorite to many, you can participate in the Holiday House Tour, visit the Hawley Public Library for the Tree of Hope, local authors book signings and also create a holiday card there. There will also be various food shops along the way offering treats for all.

On Sunday, the fun continues with Horse Drawn Carriage Rides, a Holiday Handbell Concert and the afternoon annual Ritz Company Playhouse Christmas Show. Visit hawleywinterfest.com to download a free Winterfest brochure with day-by-day details for your action-packed Christmas weekend.

Easy to get to on PA-507 from PA-390 Exit 26 off I-84 East in Hawley PA

www.hawleywinterfest.com