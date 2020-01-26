A Great Winter Activity for the Entire Family

by ·

The thrill of snow tubing is a great winter activity that the whole family can participate in. Not as difficult as skiing or snowboarding or physically up-hill demanding as sledding, whether child or adult, snow tubing is the perfect winter outing for all to join in the fun.

At Shawnee Mountain, you have a choice of two or four hour-long sessions. They offer single tubes as well as adult and child tandem tubes for families. Group rates are also available for groups of 15 or more. See shawneemt.com/snow-tubing for more details but please note, snow tubing tickets are only sold on-site.

Jack Frost and Big Boulder, sessions are two hours long. Each tube holds a single rider. For schedules, to download wavers and ticket information see jfbb.com/snow-tubing

At Ski Big Bear at Masthope Mountain, the sessions are also two hours long and are readily available on Saturdays and Sundays. All participants here must sign a waiver, parents must sign for children under eighteen years of age. See ski-bigbear.com/tubing to download the waver and for schedules and tickets.