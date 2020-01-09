Experience Ice Harvesting of Yesteryear

by ·

Tobyhanna Millpond #1’s Annual Ice Harvest is all set to go on January 25th. The event gets underway at 9:00am. Mark your calendars and join in for a morning to afternoon of fun, history and community in keeping the ice industry alive. The public is invited to help cut ice, move ice or just watch and learn how it is all done, provided the ice is thick enough. Should the ice not cooperate, historic ice cutting tools and equipment will still be demonstrated. The icehouse is located on Tobyhanna Millpond #1 at 2017 Lakeside Drive in Tobyhanna. It is one of the many lakes of the Poconos that was used in harvesting ice in the early 1900s. Each year two or three “crops” of ice were harvested from the lake. Come experience a bit of history in The Poconos. Call (570) 894-8205 to check on ice conditions or for more info.

And, before or after, stop by VFW Post 509, located at 1917 Goodwin Street in Tobyhanna. They will be serving breakfast from 7 to 11am.

Check out the nearby Coolbaugh Township Historical Association Museum at the Wills Mansion. See ice harvesting tools and memorabilia, and tour the historic mansion with displays of local history. The Wills Mansion is located at the Coolbaugh Township Municipal Complex at 5590 Memorial Drive and is open from 10am to 2pm.