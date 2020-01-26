Hill Suites Are New at Mountain Springs Lake

by ·

Whether you are seeking a resort for a family vacation, a private cottage for a romantic weekend or lodging for a wedding or special event, Mountain Springs Lake Resort can suit all of your needs. There are many onsite activities, and the resort is just minutes from most Pocono attractions. Recently added, The Hill Suites are a perfect retreat from the outside world. With luxury accommodations, these adult-only suites are even available for just an overnight stay. Perfect for Valentine’s Day! Reserve your getaway now at mslresort.com or call (570) 629-0251 for more information.

The Resort at Mountain Springs Lake

Mountain Springs Dr., Reeders

(570) 629-0251, mslresort.com