Join Ski Big Bear for Some Winter FUN!

Winter Carnival is a celebration of playing outside during winter months! Skiers and snowboarders will be able to enjoy a lollipop scavenger hunt, corn hole, and ski and snowboard races. The ski patrol will be offering complimentary blood pressure checks in the lodge. Guenther’s Ski Haus will be at Ski Big Bear with ski demos. There will be food specials, music, and more.

Activities are subject to change, please check Ski Big Bear’s website closer to the carnival day for any updates: ski-bigbear.com/winter-carnival

Activities List

Ski & Snowboard Races: Registration at the Skier Services Desk until 12:30pm. A waiver is required and can be found at ski-bigbear.com. Races begin on the Grizzly Trail at 12:30 pm. Medals announced at 3:15 pm in the Lodge.

Lollipop Scavenger Hunt: from Snowbird to the Little Bear Chair, all day. One winning lollipop per person, while supplies last. Bring marked lollipops to the Skier Services Desk/Accessory Shop.

Cornhole with the Ski Patrol: 1pm – 3pm

S’mores at the Firepit: 1 pm – 2 pm while supplies last

Raffle for Complimentary Ski or Snowboard Tune: at the Rental Shop

Complimentary Blood Pressure Checks: at the Lodge 1 pm – 2 pm provided by the ski patrol

Terrain Park Demo with Snow Sports Instructors: 3:30 pm

Discounts at the Market Place

Trivia at the Ski Lifts

… And So Much More!

SKI BIG BEAR AT MASTHOPE MOUNTAIN

192 Karl Hope Blvd., Lackawaxen

(570) 226-8585

ski-bigbear.com