Learn to Ski Month Opportunities and MORE!

January is Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month. Ski resorts across the nation are participating in this effort to get people off of their living room couches and outside enjoying winter activities! For the entire month of January, Shawnee Mountain is participating, yet again. They offer discount packages for skiing and snowboarding beginners as well as seasoned athletes which include lift tickets, rental equipment and group lessons. Bring your family and friends out for a day of fun in the beautiful snow-covered mountains.

On Friday, January 10th – National “Learn a Snow Sport” Day, Shawnee Mountain is offering 100 introductory Learn to Ski or Snowboard Packages (lift tickets, lessons and equipment). This offer is limited to the first 100 guests and is only available by online reservation. Tickets must be purchased in advance. See their website at shawneemt.com and grab your tickets as you won’t want to miss out on all the fun.

Sunday, January 12th is World Snow Day! Join Shawnee Mountain for special Learn to Ski/Snowboard offers plus snowboard demos from a local snowboard shop. Check out the great offers on Shawnee’s Discounts & Deals page: shawneemt.com/tickets-rentals/discounts-deals.

Shawnee Mountain Ski Area

401 Hollow Rd., East Stroudsburg

(570) 421-7231

shawneemt.com

