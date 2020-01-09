Make Tracks to The Lost Trails

by ·

About twenty-five minutes north of the Poconos is a fun and exciting destination where all can enjoy mountain trail riding. ATV enthusiasts come from all around to explore over 60 miles of various trails’ terrains on 2000+ acres. There are riding areas for children and guided tours where you can rent a vehicle and enjoy leisurely rides through the trails. They will teach you basic ATVing then you will be off to the trails on your own adventure. Open all year round, the trails are perfect for thrill seekers, and this activity is especially fun in the snow! For the Winter months of December, January, February and March, The Lost Trails is open Thursday thru Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Visit ridelosttrails.com for more information including special rates and season pass information.

The Lost Trails ATV Adventures

1000 Dunham Dr., Dunmore, PA

570 730-8131

ridelosttrails.com

facebook.com/ridelosttrails