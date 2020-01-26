Save a Bundle on the Slopes

by ·

With all of the ski resorts running super special snow deals, there is absolutely no reason for old man winter to keep you inside this season. Get out and enjoy winter fun, while saving a bundle!

Big Boulder Mountain in Lake Harmony and Jack Frost Ski Resort in White Haven offer online specials and great rates on Tuesdays for college students. Be sure to reserve early at their website. Check out jfbb.com/ deals-packages/ for more info on all their special offers!

Shawnee Mountain in East Stroudsburg also offers online specials and great beginners packages. Visit their website to purchase tickets and plan your visit. See shawneemt.com/tickets-rentals/discounts-deals for all the details!

Becoming a season pass ticket holder at Ski Big Bear in Lackawaxen gives you an advantage of discounts at many neighboring businesses. If you’re a local or visit the Poconos frequently this is a great option. Drop by their website for more information, and check out ski-bigbear.com/season-programs to learn more about their great offers!