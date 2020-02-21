A Tree-Tapping Experience at Meesing Outdoor Site

by ·

Maple syrup…many folks love it on pancakes and waffles but have you ever wondered how it is made? Well, here’s your chance to find out. Join in on the fun at Maple Sugaring Day! Be sure to wear comfortable shoes and weather appropriate clothing as participants will take a ninety-minute tour of the sugarbush which will focus on the history of maple syrup as far back as Native Americans and the earliest settlers of this region. You will learn how to tap a maple tree for sap and then watch how interestingly the sap is cooked into maple syrup. Completing the tour, you will be served the delicious finished product over pancakes at the pancake station. Sounds both yummy and interesting for the entire family to experience.

The event is sponsored by the Monroe County Conservation District’s Kettle Creek Environmental Educators and will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 10am – 3pm at Delaware State Forest’s Meesing Outdoor Site. The site is just 5.5 miles north of Marshalls Creek on Creek Road. The event is free for Members of the Environmental Education Center or just $6 for adults and $4 for children under 12. For more information on the event, any questions you may have or directions, call the Environmental Center at 570-629-3061 or visit mcconservation.org.



Directions: From I-80 take the Marshalls Creek Exit (exit #309) onto Rt. 209 North toward Marshalls Creek. Upon approaching the roundabout follow signs for Business Route 209 and Marshalls Creek. At the next traffic light after the roundabout, turn right and immediately get in the left turning lane. At this light turn left, and immediately after crossing the bridge take left fork onto Marshalls Creek Road. Proceed approximately 5.5 miles and look for signs on right-hand side of the road.

Presented by

Monroe County Conservation District’s

Kettle Creek Environmental Educators

At the

Meesing Outdoor Site

1254 Marshalls Creek Road

East Stroudsburg, PA 18302

570 629-3061

www.mcconservation.org