Area Ski Resorts Highlights

Shawnee Mountain Ski Area

570 421-7231

shawneemt.com/events

SHAWNEE WINTER CARNIVAL

SUN., FEB. 23rd All Day!



BSA SCOUT WEEKEND & GIRL SCOUT DISCOVERY DAYS

SAT. & SUN., MAR. 14th & 15th

Discount lift tickets, rentals, and lessons for scouts and their families.



MILITARY APPRECIATION WEEKEND

FRI. MAR. 20th – SUN. MAR. 22nd

Honoring the brave men & women defending our freedom and our great nation.

Ski Big Bear at Masthope Mountain

570 226-8585

Ski-BigBear.com/new-and-events



Ski & Snowboard Hours

Wednesday, February 19: 9am-9pm

Thursday, February 20: 9am-9pm

Friday, February 21: 9am-9pm

Saturday, February 22: 8am-9pm

Tubing Hours

Wednesday, February 19: 10:30am-3:30pm

Thursday, February 20: TUBING CLOSED

Friday, February 21: 10:30am-3:30pm

Saturday, February 22: 10:30am-5pm

HOLIDAY HOURS & WEEKEND RATES IN EFFECT DURING THIS TIME.

Jack Frost Big Boulder

570 443-8425

JFBB.com/events-activities/events-calendar/



MGK DAY at JACK FROST

FRI., FEB. 21st 9AM to 9PM

Join Matt Cord in the E-2000 lounge for a live broadcast, win a trip to Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa. Happy Hour 4-6, performances by MGK House Band Champions, The Launch.



SUBARU SNOW DAYS

FRI., FEB. 29th thru SUN., MAR. 1st 8AM to 4PM

Subaru Master the Mountain at Jack Frost-back to the basics! Mini Lessons for novice & intermediate skiers and snowboarders. Mountain Tour of Jack Frost on the snow, by instructors. Complimentary coffee & donuts, hot chocolate, and cookies.



SKI for the CURE

SAT., FEB. 29th 8AM to 4PM

Benefits Susan G. Komen of Greater Pennsylvania. Pledge ski-a-thon, timed race gates, dedication run, raffle, tricky tray, and more.



WMMR CARDBOARD CLASSIC w/ Preston & Steve

FRI., MAR. 6th 6AM to 6PM

Enjoy a day at the mountain with a live remote all day with your favorites DJs from WMMR! Preston and Steve’s Cardboard Classic starts at 10am.