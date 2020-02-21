Area Ski Resorts Highlights

Shawnee Mountain Ski Area
570 421-7231
shawneemt.com/events
SHAWNEE WINTER CARNIVAL
SUN., FEB. 23rd All Day!
BSA SCOUT WEEKEND & GIRL SCOUT DISCOVERY DAYS
SAT. & SUN., MAR. 14th & 15th
Discount lift tickets, rentals, and lessons for scouts and their families.
MILITARY APPRECIATION WEEKEND
FRI. MAR. 20th – SUN. MAR. 22nd
Honoring the brave men & women defending our freedom and our great nation.
Ski Big Bear at Masthope Mountain
570 226-8585
Ski-BigBear.com/new-and-events
Ski & Snowboard Hours
Wednesday, February 19: 9am-9pm
Thursday, February 20: 9am-9pm
Friday, February 21: 9am-9pm
Saturday, February 22: 8am-9pm
Tubing Hours
Wednesday, February 19: 10:30am-3:30pm
Thursday, February 20: TUBING CLOSED
Friday, February 21: 10:30am-3:30pm
Saturday, February 22: 10:30am-5pm
HOLIDAY HOURS & WEEKEND RATES IN EFFECT DURING THIS TIME.
Jack Frost Big Boulder
570 443-8425
JFBB.com/events-activities/events-calendar/
MGK DAY at JACK FROST
FRI., FEB. 21st 9AM to 9PM
Join Matt Cord in the E-2000 lounge for a live broadcast, win a trip to Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa. Happy Hour 4-6, performances by MGK House Band Champions, The Launch.
SUBARU SNOW DAYS
FRI., FEB. 29th thru SUN., MAR. 1st 8AM to 4PM
Subaru Master the Mountain at Jack Frost-back to the basics! Mini Lessons for novice & intermediate skiers and snowboarders. Mountain Tour of Jack Frost on the snow, by instructors. Complimentary coffee & donuts, hot chocolate, and cookies.
SKI for the CURE
SAT., FEB. 29th 8AM to 4PM
Benefits Susan G. Komen of Greater Pennsylvania. Pledge ski-a-thon, timed race gates, dedication run, raffle, tricky tray, and more.
WMMR CARDBOARD CLASSIC w/ Preston & Steve
FRI., MAR. 6th 6AM to 6PM
Enjoy a day at the mountain with a live remote all day with your favorites DJs from WMMR! Preston and Steve’s Cardboard Classic starts at 10am.