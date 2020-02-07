Area Ski Resorts Highlights

by ·

Ski resorts in the Poconos have several events ongoing in February to keep you and yours having fun:

At Ski Big Bear extended hours will be in effect for President’s Day holiday week February 15th thru 22nd. The resort will be open for skiing & snowboarding all week until 9pm, plus they’re offering special snow tubing hours. Check out ski-bigbear.com for all the details.

Shawnee Mountain will be holding two action-packed events which benefit great causes: Paint the Mountain Pink on February 8th and the Joe Riesle Memorial NASTAR Race on February 9th. Both events are sure to delight ski enthusiasts. For more information see shawneemt.com to plan your days of fun.

Jack Frost & Big Boulder will host Plaza Zero on February 15th & 16th and a Fireworks and Torchlight Parade on February 16th from 8:30 to 10:00pm. Visit jfbb.com for more details on those events.