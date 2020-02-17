Barley Creek Tasting Room Daytona 500 Watch Party

by ·

DRAFTS & DRAFTING SUNDAY FEBRUARY 16 at 2:00PM

Football is over, but NASCAR is just getting started. Are you ready for Drafts & Drafting? Join the staff of the Barley Creek Tasting Room with their friends from Pocono Raceway for a Daytona 500 Watch Party. You can expect lots of great food and drink specials, plus free giveaway items, autographed prizes and much more. Let’s celebrate the 2020 NASCAR season kick off. Start your engines!

BARLEY CREEK TASTING ROOM & PUB

Tannersville – 1000 Premium Outlets Dr. – Suite F04

(272) 200-2992 barleycreektastingroom.com