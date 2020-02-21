Carnival Capers to Go on the Snow

by ·

Mark your calendars as you won’t want to miss Winter Carnival at Shawnee Mountain on Sunday, February 23rd. This event is an action-packed day on the snowy mountain with guaranteed fun for all members of your family. Sponsored by Shawnee Mountain and Coca-Cola, there will be a ton of activities including product sampling, giveaways, demonstrations, vendors, entertainment, outdoor barbecue and an apres ski party. This year, the beloved ice throne is back. Watch in awe as skilled ice carvers create their icy chair and then you can commemorate your visit with a picture in it.

The action never stops at Shawnee. Plan to come back again for a fun weekend in March for Shawnee’s 30th Annual Scout and Family Ski Weekend. There will be a slalom race, girl vs. boy snow rally and back by popular demand an all-inclusive snow sports merit badge test. Offering special rates, lodging and meal options there is a plan to suit everyone’s needs. Are you or is someone you know in the military? You won’t want to miss Military Appreciation Weekend at Shawnee. From March 20-22, 2020, as a “Thank You” all active military members and their immediate family will receive free Lift Tickets and Ski or Snowbard Rentals for any or all of the three days. All branches of the military are welcome and eligible to participate, bring your military picture ID. If you are there on Sunday the 22nd, as an added bonus you can join in on the Costume Carnival and Parade. See shawneemt.com for all of the information or call (570) 421-7231 ext. 201.

Shawnee Mountain Ski Area

401 Hollow Road East Stroudsburg, PA 18301

570 421-7231

www.shawneemt.com