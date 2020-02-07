JACK FROST/BIG BOULDER Enjoy Both Resorts in One Day!

by ·

Coming to the Poconos for skiing? Jack Frost and Big Boulder are ready for you and your family. Providing double the fun in the snow you can enjoy both resorts in one day! Located literally minutes apart, snow enthusiasts typically begin their day skiing, snowtubing and snowboarding at Jack Frost and extend said fun into the night at Big Boulder.

Both are equipped for all ski skill levels, whether you are a Beginner, Intermediate or Expert and Jack Frost even has a Freestyle Terrain too. Big Boulder has seven lifts to its sixteen slopes and takes the excitement into the night.

There is plenty of entertainment and upcoming events ongoing as well. Every weekend in February there is live music at both locations. Check out Entertainment for performers, times & locations. If you plan to be in the area this leap year, on Saturday February 29th, Jack Frost presents Ski for The Cure Breast Cancer Awareness Day benefitting the Susan G. Komen Foundation of Greater Pennsylvania. There will be a ton of fun activities for the whole family including timed race gates, a pledged ski-a-thon, dedication run, tricky tray, raffles and more.

The fun begins at 8am with registration for the “JFBB Pink Olympics” with a small $5.00 donation to enter the race. Call Bernie at (570) 443-8425 ext. 2671 for more information or visit jfbb.com to download your pledge sheet today and have your family and friends pledge their donations prior to your visit.

JF: 434 Jack Frost Mountain Rd., White Haven

BB: 357 Big Boulder Dr., Lake Harmony

(570) 443-8425

jfbb.com