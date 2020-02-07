Oh, So Many Gifting Options…

by ·

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. If you haven’t already, it’s time to think about shopping for the special day.

The Butcher Shoppe is the place to go, carrying all you need to prepare the perfect romantic dinner. Then, stop in to American Candle and pick up a bottle of local wine and you will be all set. Country Kettle has some beautiful Swarovski crystal jewelry. Hutton Metalcrafts is a great place to find a uniquely made present for someone you love. Want to see a show? Shawnee Playhouse presents Death of a Salesman, weekends in February. These are the perfect places for all your Valentine’s gift-giving needs!