Personalized Hand-Carved Candles and More!

by ·

Do you need a gift for someone? Do you just love candles? You must visit House of Candles conveniently located right on Route 715 in Henryville. They have the largest selection of in-store hand carved candles in a variety of themes. They also offer a complete line of hand dipped, jar and votive candles with different scents which smell so amazing. Visit from 10am-4pm and you can even learn how to make your own candle, so much fun!



Personalized Hand Carved Candles featuring wedding invitations, special photos, birth announcements, and more!

For more information, contact info@houseofcandles.com

House of Candles

3371 Route 715, Henryville, PA 18332

(570) 629-1953

houseofcandles.com