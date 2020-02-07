SPA KALAHARI- Romantic Retreat Beyond Relaxation

by ·

Seeking a romantic getaway for Valentine’s Day? Perhaps you are in need of some rest amidst your busy vacation. Spa Kalahari & Salon at Kalahari Resorts has all you need to relax your mind and body.

If visiting for the day, you can treat yourself to luxurious massages, nail care, skin care, body treatments and a variety of facials. If staying for some time, there are special offers which include Whirlpool Suites, a Breakfast Buffet, sweet treats upon arrival, a trip to a romantic waterfall and so much more.

Visit SpaKalahari.com to see all of what their spa and salon has to offer, or call (570) 216-5493 for more information or to plan your visit. Gift certificates to the spa are also available, and make the perfect Valentine’s Day present for your special someone.

for More Info About February Specials!