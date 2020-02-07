The French Manor – Perfect Romantic Spot

by ·

A luxury bed & breakfast located in the mountainside of the Poconos, The French Manor is the perfect spot for a romantic getaway weekend. Bringing you beautiful guest rooms and suites, once you arrive you will never want to leave. Offering a variety of suites and complete with an indoor salt water pool and hot tub, massages, facials, body treatments and more, you can plan to unwind and relax at Le Spa Foret. You must check out their website at thefrenchmanor.com to see which of their unique rooms appeals to you. They offer specials and packages all year round.

French Manor Inn & Spa

50 Huntingdon Dr., South Sterling

(877) 720-6090, thefrenchmanor.com