The Largest Candy Room in the Poconos

Within The Shoppes at American Candle the nostalgic board game Candy Land comes to life. Overflowing with barrel upon barrel of sweetness of all flavors. Adults have the opportunity to be a kid again and enjoy favorites from their own childhood such as licorice, wax bottles, and fruit slices. For chocolate lovers you will find nonpareils, malted milk balls and chocolate covered pretzels. There is an unbelievable wall of fudge in a variety of flavors. For the little ones, they will smile from ear to ear as they get to choose from gummy bears in every flavor there is, so much fun! Rolley’s Rolled Ice Cream Shop inside the candy room is absolutely bursting with flavor, too. You can have an interactive, unique experience in creating your own delicious flavor of rolled ice cream. Choose your ingredients (cookies, brownies, fresh fruit etc.) and watch it magically transform into your very own creation of ice cream. Stop by today in Bartonsville and join in on the unbelievably sweet fun!

Candy Land at The Shoppes at American Candle

3414 Rt. 611, Bartonsville, PA 18321

(570) 629-3388

american-candle.com