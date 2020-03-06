An Action-Packed Finish to the Season

by ·

Shawnee Mountain has an action-packed March planned with end of season events. On March 7th & 8th Operation Thank You will be held to honor First Responders & Union Workers. March 14th & 15th brings the 30th Annual Scout and Family Weekend combining Boy Scouts of America and Girl Scout Discovery Days events. March 16th thru 18th Military Appreciation Weekend will be honoring the brave men and women who protect the freedom of our nation. There will be discounted rates for skiing and riding to all participants with proper ID and their families for each of these individual events. See shawneemt.com/events for all of the details. On Sunday, March 22nd you won’t want to miss the “Little” Big Air Competition to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. This event is open to skiers and riders of all levels of skill. Crazy costumes and outfits are encouraged and there are two competing age brackets: 14 & Under and 15 & Up. Sign up today to participate in such a worthy cause. See you at Shawnee!



