Everything You Need for Time in the Outdoors

Starting Gate Action Sports in East Stroudsburg has all of your equipment and apparel needs for outdoor fun. They offer rentals and repairs for skiing and snowboarding, and carry sleds, toboggans and ice skates too. To keep you warm and dry, they have a nice selection of winter outerwear including name brands such as The North Face, Columbia and Trespass just to name a few. The warmer months are just ‘round the corner. Continuing into the spring & summer, Starting Gate carries an extensive selection of skateboards, apparel and footwear. If you love the water, they sell bathing suits, swim shoes, goggles and more. They are open seven days per week for your convenience. Starting Gate is located adjacent to the Pocono Indian Museum at 5907 Milford Rd. (Rt. 209), East Stroudsburg. See startinggateonline.com and find Starting Gate Action Sports at Facebook for special seasonal offers and all the details!