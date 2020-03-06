Let One Stop Travel Take You There

by ·

At One Stop Travel in Tannersville, agents work hard to ensure the best itinerary and greatly priced fares for your bus trips. Get your tickets now for a trip to the Sight & Sound Theatre in Lancaster, PA, to see Queen Esther on Wednesday, March 25th. Set in the Persian Empire, Queen Esther is a tale of bravery and beauty. Telling one of the most interesting Bible stories of the Old Testament, this production comes to life with special effects, one-of-a-kind sets and live animals for a fantastic, all new stage production. For $169pp, you get the bus ride, ticket to the show and lunch at Hershey Farm. Call (570) 620-1200 or visit travel-onestop.com for more information. You won’t want to miss this amazing trip!