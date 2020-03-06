PA-Made Spirits, Wines & Craft Brews

by ·

Barley Creek has a fantastic second location at The Crossings Premium Outlets called Barley Creek Tasting Room & Pub. Open seven days per week, this one of a kind place features Pennsylvania-made spirits, wines and craft brews, some of which are brewed less than a mile away at their original location on Sullivan Trail. Stop in and grab some delicious food and a relax over a nice drink, after a day of outlet shopping. Their available “Creekware” at their “Brewtique” is fun with mugs, glasses, stylish clothing and hats all available for purchase. Gift certificates available, too. Check out barleycreektastingroom.com or call (272) 200-2992 today!