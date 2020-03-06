Unique Cinema & Renowned Filmmakers

by ·

The Northeast Pennsylvania Film Festival, presented by The Waverly Community House will run March 27th – 29th. This year the festival is excited to announce that two nationally renowned filmmakers, from the Scranton area originally, will headline. Stephen Karam, Writer-Director of “Humans” and Chris Bongirne, Producer of “The Virtuoso” are both scheduled to appear. The three day festival, now in its fourth year, continues to grow yearly and is dedicated to nurturing filmmakers from Northeast Pennsylvania as well as all other areas of the globe, and exposing local audiences to interesting and unique cinema. From the opening night gala to special events and appearances, you won’t want to miss this great weekend-long event. Visit nepafilmfestival.com or call (570) 586-8191 for more information or to purchase tickets.