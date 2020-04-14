Creek Does To-Go?!?! Woo Hoo!!!

by ·

Oh yeah! It’s time to savor the flavor of some tasty take-away eats with Barley Creek Brewing Company willing to oblige.

Barley Creek’s original location on Sullivan Trail in Tannersville is OPEN for pick-up, curbside and even delivery options… from 11AM to 8PM! Head over to www.barleycreek.com and click on either TO-GO NOW option at the top of their home page: Order Food, Beer and Wine OR Order Spirits & Canned Cocktails!

WHAT THE CREEK SERVES UP

A great menu of mouthwatering authentic pub fare, steaks, fresh seafood, pasta, salads, burgers, smoked BBQ specialties, brick oven pizzas, and more.

Handcrafted, award-winning ales and lagers brewed and served on site

An on-site distillery where we brew small batches of whiskey, rum and other spirits

An awesome selection of guest brews, wine, cocktails, and specialty drinks

Brewery tours and tastings* every day at 12:30pm

Kids menu and game room to keep everyone happy

The Pint Size Park and Beer Garden, serving up succulent BBQ, frosty drinks, and tons of family fun

The coolest Brewtique gift shop in the mountains

Unforgettable private parties on-site or off-site

More fun than humans deserve!

* (Tastings for guests 21 and over)

Check out Barley Creek’s website at www.barleycreek.com

1774 Sullivan Trail • Tannersville, PA • (570) 629-9399