Creek Does To-Go?!?! Woo Hoo!!!

Oh yeah! It’s time to savor the flavor of some tasty take-away eats with Barley Creek Brewing Company willing to oblige.
Barley Creek’s original location on Sullivan Trail in Tannersville is OPEN for pick-up, curbside and even delivery options… from 11AM to 8PM! Head over to www.barleycreek.com and click on either TO-GO NOW option at the top of their home page: Order Food, Beer and Wine OR Order Spirits & Canned Cocktails!
WHAT THE CREEK SERVES UP
- A great menu of mouthwatering authentic pub fare, steaks, fresh seafood, pasta, salads, burgers, smoked BBQ specialties, brick oven pizzas, and more.
- Handcrafted, award-winning ales and lagers brewed and served on site
- An on-site distillery where we brew small batches of whiskey, rum and other spirits
- An awesome selection of guest brews, wine, cocktails, and specialty drinks
- Brewery tours and tastings* every day at 12:30pm
- Kids menu and game room to keep everyone happy
- The Pint Size Park and Beer Garden, serving up succulent BBQ, frosty drinks, and tons of family fun
- The coolest Brewtique gift shop in the mountains
- Unforgettable private parties on-site or off-site
- More fun than humans deserve!
* (Tastings for guests 21 and over)
Check out Barley Creek’s website at www.barleycreek.com
1774 Sullivan Trail • Tannersville, PA • (570) 629-9399