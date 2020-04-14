You are here: Home / Features / Creek Does To-Go?!?! Woo Hoo!!!

Creek Does To-Go?!?! Woo Hoo!!!

April 8, 2020 by ·

Oh yeah! It’s time to savor the flavor of some tasty take-away eats with Barley Creek Brewing Company willing to oblige.

Barley Creek’s original location on Sullivan Trail in Tannersville is OPEN for pick-up, curbside and even delivery options… from 11AM to 8PM! Head over to www.barleycreek.com and click on either TO-GO NOW option at the top of their home page: Order Food, Beer and Wine OR Order Spirits & Canned Cocktails!

WHAT THE CREEK SERVES UP

  • A great menu of mouthwatering authentic pub fare, steaks, fresh seafood, pasta, salads, burgers, smoked BBQ specialties, brick oven pizzas, and more.
  • Handcrafted, award-winning ales and lagers brewed and served on site
  • An on-site distillery where we brew small batches of whiskey, rum and other spirits
  • An awesome selection of guest brews, wine, cocktails, and specialty drinks
  • Brewery tours and tastings* every day at 12:30pm
  • Kids menu and game room to keep everyone happy
  • The Pint Size Park and Beer Garden, serving up succulent BBQ, frosty drinks, and tons of family fun
  • The coolest Brewtique gift shop in the mountains
  • Unforgettable private parties on-site or off-site
  • More fun than humans deserve!

* (Tastings for guests 21 and over)

Check out Barley Creek’s website at www.barleycreek.com
1774 Sullivan Trail • Tannersville, PA • (570) 629-9399

