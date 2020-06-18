Bushkill Falls Water Ways

by ·

Images of the ideal getaway come with a prerequisite it shouldn’t be far away. With higher altitudes assuring you’ll experience natural beauty; a short drive, plus purely magnificent Pocono Mountains scenery, makes the trip to arrive part of the day’s delights.

Excitement builds with expectations of exploring an assortment of amazing destinations like Bushkill Falls. Christened “The Niagara of Pennsylvania,” this unique attraction displays eight wondrous waterfalls cascading over primeval rocks and slate walls that form part of the region’s uplands. Considered one of Pennsylvania’s most beautiful and dramatic natural sights, it’s merely minutes away from Delaware Water Gap near New York and New Jersey.

Plan a day away, to witness the site’s main waterfall as it drops over the edge of a 100-foot cliff into a pool banked by ferns and wildflowers; plummeting another 70 feet through a long gorge strewn with colossal boulders. Two streams flowing down the mountainside feed these falls, as trails and bridges wind through the area opening doors to incredible views.

Bushkill Falls is ideally situated near sensational shopping and dining, so grab just the right footwear plus lunch for the onsite picnic area!

Bushkill Falls

138 Bushkill Falls Trail, Bushkill, PA

Exit 309 off Interstate 80 to Route 209 North, then Left at the Light onto Bushkill Falls Trail, then Left onto Bushkill Falls Trail.

570 588-6682

Explore for yourself right here at visitbushkillfalls.com



For updated info regarding Covid-19 guidelines & procedures:

https://www.visitbushkillfalls.com/alerts/2020/covid-19-guest-updates/