Re-Opening Sales, Online Shopping, Free Shipping Offers & Even More IN-STORE!

There are so many shopping options available around the Poconos! From home decor, to tasty goodies, even elegant gifting… it can all be found just a click away online, delivered to your door, or even picked up in-store!

Check each location’s website, or call them, for information

on their shopping options, open hours and store policies.

Check out The Shoppes at American Candle’s

online store, here: American-Candle.com

See their website, or call 570 629-3388 for info on their open hours

Candles • Candy • Jewelry • Decor • Apparel • & More!

FREE Shipping on orders over $100.00

Bendixen’s Giftware & Boutique’s online store is here: Bendixens.com

See their website, or call 570 839-8795 for more info.

Open 7 Days a Week, 10AM to 5PM

Simply Noelle Boutique • Apparel & Accessories

• For the Home • Calendars & Stationery • & More!

BENDIXEN’S RE-OPENING SALE – 20% OFF STOREWIDE!

FREE Shipping on orders over $50.00, delivered to the continental USA

Country Kettle’s online candy store is here:

Country-Kettle.com

See their website, or call 570 421-8970 for more info.

Open Daily, 9:30AM to 5:30PM, and open ’til 6:00PM starting July 1st.

Fudge • Gourmet Chocolates • Bulk Candy • Snack Mixes • & More!

Visit House of Candles, “The Oldest Candle Shop in the Poconos”

HouseOfCandles.com

See their website, or call 570 629-1953 for more info.

Open Monday thru Saturday 9AM to 5PM, Closed Sundays

Character Candles • Sports Candles • Hand-Carved Candles • Wedding Candles Birthday Candles • Votive Candles • & More!

Visit Hutton Metalcrafts with Outdoor Showroom Now Open!

LightByHutton.com

See their website (and Browse Products Online!), or call 570 972-6331 for more info.

Open Tuesday thru Saturday 9AM to 5PM, Sundays 11AM to 3PM

Copper Lanterns & Sculpture • Christmas Pewter • Oil Paintings • Handmade Soap • Copper Bracelets • & More!

Visit Holley Ross Pottery Opening Soon – Call for Hours!

HolleyRoss.com

See their website, or call 570 676-3248 for more info.

Fiesta Dinnerware • Talavera Pottery • Pizza Stones • Crocks • Stoneware Polish Pottery • Large Factory Showroom with savings up to 70% • & More!