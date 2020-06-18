Plenty of Pursuits to Keep You Busy – for FREE – in the Poconos! By Rachel Camaerei, PMVB

by ·

When you’re ready, we’ve got you covered. Treat yourself to something free in the Pocono Mountains. We’ve lined up seven no-cost activities to start experiencing today.



From downtown tours to the great outdoors, we’ve got plenty of pursuits to keep you busy in the Poconos. Read on for a list of free activities to enjoy now and into summer.

1 Visit the Harrity Covered Bridge in Beltzville State Park. Covered bridges are a statewide spectacle, and you’ll want to see ours. Built in 1841, our bridge welcomes leisurely walks through the past for pedestrians in the park. While at Beltzville, check out the hiking and biking trails, too.

2Speaking of trails, hike to a waterfall! The Poconos is home to both the tallest and second tallest falls in the state; Raymondskill Falls and Dingmans Falls at Dingmans Falls Visitors Center. Both falls are located in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.

3See a National Landmark. The Roebling Aqueduct Bridge, the oldest existing wire suspension bridge, is designated as both a National Historic Landmark and National Civil Engineering Landmark. Formed from glacier ice melt, Boulder Field at Hickory Run State Park is recognized as a National Natural Landmark.

4Bike historic paths in the Pocono Mountains. The Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor, Switchback Railroad Trail and McDade Recreational Trail are among the most notable in the region. Enjoy beautiful scenery along the trails as well.

5Come view Poconos’ indigenous wildlife while birdwatching. The Dorflinger- Suydam Wildlife Sanctuary has miles of nature trails intertwining through diverse habitats open to the public all year from dawn until dusk. Don’t forget your binoculars!

6Picnic at a park! Open sunrise to sunset, our national, state and local parks are accessible year-round. Pack a lunch, and head to Lehigh Gorge State Park or Tobyhanna State Park to enjoy your food accompanied by the beautiful scenery of the region.

7Explore downtown areas whether you’re visiting or passing through. Towns like Jim Thorpe, Milford, Honesdale and Stroudsburg offer rich histories, picturesque splendor and irreplaceable charm in addition to quaint eateries and photo-ops.

Don’t forget to refuel while visiting. Our local restaurants are offering takeout and delivery, so you can enjoy delicious food during your trip.



Be sure to check out our places to stay, so you can stick around to experience as much as possible. Even find special offers to save on a stay! We recommend calling businesses directly for their current operations and offerings.