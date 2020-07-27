A Pennsylvania Historical Fact

by ·

This Week’s Fun Fact comes from the Historical Association of Tobyhanna Township.

Did you know…

Poor maps of the new world led to King Charles II granting the same land that became the domain of both Pennsylvania and Connecticut. Fighting blossomed to war in 1769 between settlers from Connecticut and Pennsylvanians who already laid claim to the lands. Interrupted by the Revolutionary War then resumed in 1784, combating finally ceased 10 years later after both sides accepted the decision of the Continental Congress.

This was known as the Yankee-Pennamite War.