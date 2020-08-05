Delicious Sweet Treats at The Shoppes at American Candle

by ·

Within The Shoppes at American Candle the nostalgic board game Candy Land comes to life. Overflowing with barrel upon barrel of sweetness of all flavors. Adults have the opportunity to be a kid again and enjoy favorites from their own childhood such as licorice, wax bottles, and fruit slices. For chocolate lovers you will find nonpareils, malted milk balls and chocolate covered pretzels. There is an unbelievable wall of fudge in a variety of flavors. And, now all loose unwrapped candy is offered in sealed 1/2 pound bags for convenience.

Rolley’s Ice Cream Shop inside the candy room is absolutely bursting with flavor, too. You can have an interactive, unique experience in creating your own delicious flavor of rolled ice cream. Choose your ingredients (cookies, brownies, fresh fruit, candy, and more) and watch it magically transform into your very own creation of ice cream. Stop by today in Bartonsville and join in on the unbelievably sweet fun! New this Summer is fresh n’ tasty Online Ordering! Just stop by The Shoppes at American Candle parking lot, order online or by phone, and pick up curbside at the candy room door. To order, or call (570) 629-3388, or visit RolleysIceCream.com/online-

ordering