If you are a person who loves animals, Claws ‘N’ Paws Wild Animal Park is a special place you must plan to visit. Located in nearby Lake Ariel, in the heart of the beautiful northern Poconos, the animal park brings glorious wild animals and education through hands-on learning jointly to life.

There are so many species of animals to see and activities and fun for the whole family. Animals on display in their natural habitats include: jaguars, lions, alpacas, monkeys, bear, otters, mules, camels, wolves, foxes and reptiles. Referred to lovingly as their “Gentle Giant”, Jethro the giraffe loves to be fed carrots, the Lory parrots enjoy interacting with people who come to see them, children love to dig for treasures in the Dino Outpost and everyone from children to adults love to walk amongst and pet the deer, sheep and goats. When you take family photos with these adorable animals, your memories will last forever in outstanding images.

So get outdoors and enjoy a walk in the woods at Claws ‘N’ Paws, and “Get Close to the Animals!” Visit their website clawsnpaws.com for more information. And, check out their Facebook page at

@ClawsNPawsWildAnimalPark for all the latest pics, videos and fun & interesting animal anecdotes!

