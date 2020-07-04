Old-Fashioned Home Cooked Meals at Affordable Prices

by ·

Some places specialize in their breakfasts, others have the best sandwiches or burgers. Well, there’s a place in Henryville that has all of that and more. And… so much is available to go! Check out cookscornerrestaurant.com for a limited takeout menu that’s anything but. Be sure to scroll down, for a link to the Cook’s Corner Facebook page which features delicious daily specials plus scrumptious desserts. Choose from delicious Italian specialties, homemade seafood dishes, juicy burgers, hearty salads, and more! All of the food is fresh and delicious.

Once you take home food from Cook’s Corner, you’ll plan to be back again. Make your choices online, and simply call 570 620-1880 to place your order for pickup.

NOW SERVING Wednesday through Friday

11am to 8pm and Saturday & Sunday 7am

to 8pm. Breakfast Served Saturday & Sunday until 11:30am.

Indoor & outdoor dining options.

See the Cook’s Corner website for all the details and updates!