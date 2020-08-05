PA-Made Spirits, Wines & Craft Brews

by ·

Barley Creek Brewing Company has been a staple of the Pocono community for more than twenty years. Now they bring to you their newest location: Barley Creek Tasting Room & Sports Pub at The Crossings Premium Outlets. Open seven days a week, this one of a kind place features Pennsylvania made spirits, wines and craft brews some of which are brewed less than a mile away at their original location on Sullivan Trail.

At barleycreektastingroom.com you can check out the taps of the day with special guest beers available on draft, how cool! Catch your favorite NFL game on Sundays, and enjoy a beer and snacks. You can pick up some “Creekware” at their Brewtique featuring stylish clothing, hats and some fun mugs and glasses. Gift certificates available too!

Everyone’s feet get tired and bellies get hungry when shopping. So, stop in at Barley Creek and relax over a nice drink, some munchies and light fare. They’ve also got bottles of craft distilled spirits, canned beer and cocktails available to go!