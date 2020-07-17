Quiet Valley’s Wonderful Old-Fashioned Entertainment

by ·

Dedicating days to share various ways farm life was nearly two centuries ago, Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm’s Summer Highlights series continues to educate and entertain. Introducing July’s dates and why starts by announcing the hills (and valley) will be alive with the sound of music 10am to 5pm on Saturday, July 18th as Music in the Valley returns with a variety of musicians performing throughout the historical farm.

Rain or shine, guests can enjoy time speaking with musicians; plus, learn about folk instruments and traditional music. Storytelling and sing-a-longs are set for children, and all can experience an exciting 3:30pm jam session. Music in the Valley is included in historic farm tour admission.

Blending more days throughout the summer weeks with ideas teaching how items like flax, reeds and iron played an important role in everyday life on the farm; Quiet Valley continues offering unique opportunities. Summer Highlights run 10am to 3:30pm and are included in the price of admission with adults $10 and $5 for kids ages 3-12. For more things to come, visit quietvalley.org/calendar-events/summer-highlights and keep the dates below:

Spinning/Weaving Day – FRIDAY 7/17

Rye Straw Day – TUESDAY 7/21

Split Oak Baskets – WEDNESDAY 7/22

Paper Craft Day – THURSDAY 7/23

QUIET VALLEY LIVING HISTORICAL FARM

(570) 992-6161 • quietvalley.org • 347 Quiet Valley Rd., Stroudsburg