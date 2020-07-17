Stretch Your Grocery Budget at Dutch’s Market

by ·

Located in the Poconos’ Lake Region, Dutch’s Market is a great place to shop for all of your camping and vacationing grocery needs. Part of the ShurSave Supermarkets group, Dutch’s strives to bring the freshest & largest selection of quality products to their customers and communities. Offering the recognizable Best Yet brand, they are giving customers high quality products with the best value. It is a clean, happy place to shop for you and your entire family. For those camping, you can conveniently pick up some meats for your grill or some delicious side salads. Hiking? Pick up some snacks for when you start to get hungry out there on the trails. Check out their website dutchsmarket.com for tasty recipes, incentives and ongoing specials daily. Click on the ‘Coupons’ tab for printable and digital coupons, HERE. Dutch’s is located at 1564 Route 507, Greentown. Stop in to see what the buzz is all about, you won’t be disappointed!

DUTCH’S MARKET

1564 Route 507, Greentown

(570) 676-3373

Store Hours: 7am – 9pm

www.dutchsmarket.com